Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is back in ...

Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is back in Easton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Morning Call

Whether you like it hot, mild, heavy on beans or chock full of meat, you're bound to find a chili that tastes great Sunday, Feb. 5, at the 22nd annual Super Bowl Chili Cook Off at Pearly Baker's Alehouse in center city Easton. Plans call for 20 Lehigh Valley restaurants to whip up dishes they hope will earn your People's Choice votes and the votes of other judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan 25 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC