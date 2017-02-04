Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is back in Easton
Whether you like it hot, mild, heavy on beans or chock full of meat, you're bound to find a chili that tastes great Sunday, Feb. 5, at the 22nd annual Super Bowl Chili Cook Off at Pearly Baker's Alehouse in center city Easton. Plans call for 20 Lehigh Valley restaurants to whip up dishes they hope will earn your People's Choice votes and the votes of other judges.
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan 11
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
