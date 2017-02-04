Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is back in Easton

Whether you like it hot, mild, heavy on beans or chock full of meat, you're bound to find a chili that tastes great Sunday, Feb. 5, at the 22nd annual Super Bowl Chili Cook Off at Pearly Baker's Alehouse in center city Easton. Plans call for 20 Lehigh Valley restaurants to whip up dishes they hope will earn your People's Choice votes and the votes of other judges.

