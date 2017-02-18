Sunday Go Pick: Latin jazz pianist Edsel Gomez at Lafayette Inn
Pianist Edsel Gomez has worked with an array of Latin music idols such as Marvin Santiago, Celia Cruz, Carlos "Patato" Valdes and Willie Colon. The Grammy nominated Gomez, considered one of the premier Latin jazz pianists in the world, brings his rhythms to the Lafayette Inn in Easton at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, when College Hill Concerts kicks off its spring season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC