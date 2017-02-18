Sunday Go Pick: Latin jazz pianist Edsel Gomez at Lafayette Inn

Pianist Edsel Gomez has worked with an array of Latin music idols such as Marvin Santiago, Celia Cruz, Carlos "Patato" Valdes and Willie Colon. The Grammy nominated Gomez, considered one of the premier Latin jazz pianists in the world, brings his rhythms to the Lafayette Inn in Easton at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, when College Hill Concerts kicks off its spring season.

