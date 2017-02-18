Sunday Go Pick: Latin jazz pianist Ed...

Sunday Go Pick: Latin jazz pianist Edsel Gomez at Lafayette Inn

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Pianist Edsel Gomez has worked with an array of Latin music idols such as Marvin Santiago, Celia Cruz, Carlos "Patato" Valdes and Willie Colon. The Grammy nominated Gomez, considered one of the premier Latin jazz pianists in the world, brings his rhythms to the Lafayette Inn in Easton at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, when College Hill Concerts kicks off its spring season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan 25 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC