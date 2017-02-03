Season 16 Winner Announced for Hell's Kitchen on Fox
The 16th season of HELL'S KITCHEN came to an unforgettable close tonight as host and Head Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Kim Ryan the winner during the season finale. Ryan competed head-to-head against Heather Williams, a sous chef from Easton, PA.
