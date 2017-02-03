Pa. sex offender charged with homicide in deadly DUI crash

Things have gone from bad to worse for a 52-year-old Sheldon Krock of Easton, Pa., who already faced being a registered sex offender for life and also was serving time for a previous DUI. But this time, someone died.( Things have gone from bad to worse for a 52-year-old Easton, Pa., man who already faced being a registered sex offender for life and also was serving time for a previous DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.