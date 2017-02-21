Gunman trailed homicide victim before opening fire, cops say

A 24-year-old Easton man was denied bail Friday morning on charges he shot and killed a 36-year-old Bangor-area man Thursday night in Palmer Township . Dekota Jerome Baptiste, of the 100 block of East Madison Street, was arraigned before District Judge Jacqueline Taschner on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses.

