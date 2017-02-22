Grammy-winner David Holt to present songs of Appalachia
Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt presents 'Songs and Stories of Appalachia' at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of Williams Center for the Arts' family series in Easton.
