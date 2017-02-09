Estimate goes up $12M for work at 5 Easton area schools
The Easton Area School District 's ambitious plan to rebuild two schools and upgrade three others has a more ambitious price tag. Engineer Josh Grice told the school board the estimate to build new Palmer and Cheston elementary schools and for work at the high school, Tracy and Forks elementaries is up from $100 million to $112 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan 11
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC