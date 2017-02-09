Estimate goes up $12M for work at 5 E...

Estimate goes up $12M for work at 5 Easton area schools

The Easton Area School District 's ambitious plan to rebuild two schools and upgrade three others has a more ambitious price tag. Engineer Josh Grice told the school board the estimate to build new Palmer and Cheston elementary schools and for work at the high school, Tracy and Forks elementaries is up from $100 million to $112 million.

