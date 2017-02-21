Easton lands BYOB studio to channel your inner Picasso

Kory Kennedy grew up in Whitehall Township but spent the last 20 years as an art director for magazines in New York City. The 46-year-old Parsons School of Design graduate, who until last summer lived with his wife and two children in Maplewood Township, N.J., was looking for a change that would get him from behind a computer screen and back home.

