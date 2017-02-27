Coroner: Man set afire trying to light...

Coroner: Man set afire trying to ligh...

1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside an eastern Pennsylvania mall last week has died. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 78-year-old Roger Carney of Phillipsburg, New Jersey died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

