Coroner: Man set afire trying to light...
Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside an eastern Pennsylvania mall last week has died. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 78-year-old Roger Carney of Phillipsburg, New Jersey died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
