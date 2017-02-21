Comedian Carrot Top Returns to the St...

Comedian Carrot Top Returns to the State Theatre for First Time Since 2005

A pop culture icon returns to the State Theatre as comedian Carrot Top is set to take the stage on Sunday, March 19th. This marks the 10th time Carrot Top is performing at the historic venue and the first since 2005.

