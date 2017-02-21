Comedian Carrot Top Returns to the State Theatre for First Time Since 2005
A pop culture icon returns to the State Theatre as comedian Carrot Top is set to take the stage on Sunday, March 19th. This marks the 10th time Carrot Top is performing at the historic venue and the first since 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC