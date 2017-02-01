Classical: Famed violinist Vadim Gluzman plays in Easton on Friday
Renowned violinist Vadim Gluzman seems to have a soft spot in his heart for the Lehigh Valley. He's performed here twice in recitals presented by the Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem, and with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at Lafayette College's Williams Center in 2011.
