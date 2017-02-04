Call Board: Lehigh Valley auditions, artists

Pennsylvania Playhouse will hold auditions for the comedy "A Marriage of Inconvenience" 7-9 p.m., Feb. 19 and 21. Needed are three women who can play 30 to 90 years old and two men who can play 30 to 50 years old. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 20-22 and 3 p.m. April 23. Auditions will be held at the playhouse on Illick's Mill Road in Bethlehem.

