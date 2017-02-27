Blue Heart's Revelry - "Virginia"
Blue Heart's Revelry are a five-piece out of Easton, Pennsylvania with a penchant for riveting, folk-laden Americana. Their new album, Until You're Gone , features eight memorable tracks - and is available for streaming in full below.
