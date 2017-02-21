Alleged gunman in Easton pizza delive...

Alleged gunman in Easton pizza delivery robbery arrested

The second suspect in the armed robbery of a Domino's delivery driver last month in Easton was arrested Wednesday. Marvelous W. Stanton, 30, was arraigned on five felonies in the Jan. 27 holdup, and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

