Alleged gunman in Easton pizza delivery robbery arrested
The second suspect in the armed robbery of a Domino's delivery driver last month in Easton was arrested Wednesday. Marvelous W. Stanton, 30, was arraigned on five felonies in the Jan. 27 holdup, and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|13 hr
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC