The Naked Magicians Bring Their Cheeky Brand of Magic to the State Theatre in February

From the creator of the biggest magic show on the planet comes the world's naughtiest magic show "The Naked Magicians". The show features Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler, two of Australia's hottest magicians, and comes to the State Theatre on Saturday, February 18. and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.