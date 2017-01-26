Taylor woman wins $1.6 million verdict in meat-slicer trial

A Taylor woman who lost the use of much of her hand in an accident involving a meat slicer received a $1.6 million award Friday. After a four-day trial, a jury in Northampton County decided two companies must pay the plaintiff, Tanya M. Fuller, and her husband, Gary Fuller, $1,627,318.91, their Kingston-based attorney, David Selingo, said.

