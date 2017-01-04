Stray Cat Lee Rocker Set to Rock the ...

Stray Cat Lee Rocker Set to Rock the State Theatre

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass in the legendary music group The Stray Cats. The Grammy-nominee brings his unique sound to the State Theatre for a solo show on Friday, February 3rd.

