Stray Cat Lee Rocker Set to Rock the State Theatre
Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass in the legendary music group The Stray Cats. The Grammy-nominee brings his unique sound to the State Theatre for a solo show on Friday, February 3rd.
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Sat
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
|What's with these lines? Ice cream
|Sep '16
|John M
|1
