Scene: Allentown YM/YWCA's Perfect Fit event raises $38,000

Rachel Liverman , keynote speaker Cathy Bailey, Shelley Swallow, Ann Lycett and Kim Livezey at the 16th annual Runway to Success luncheon for the Allentown YM/YWCA's Perfect Fit for Perfect Women program, held at Lehigh Country Club. Rachel Liverman , keynote speaker Cathy Bailey, Shelley Swallow, Ann Lycett and Kim Livezey at the 16th annual Runway to Success luncheon for the Allentown YM/YWCA's Perfect Fit for Perfect Women program, held at Lehigh Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.