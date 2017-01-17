S. Whitehall Verizon store robbery le...

S. Whitehall Verizon store robbery leads to Easton search

A South Whitehall Township Verizon Wireless store was robbed Monday night and a pursuit led investigators to Easton , according to police and on-scene accounts. It was one of several robberies in recent weeks at cellphone stores, including one that's being probed as tied to a Palmer Township homicide .

