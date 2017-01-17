Pet shelter bans volunteers over Facebook comments on dog attack
Seven volunteers at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare have been banned from their roles, over criticism of the decision to euthanize a dog involved in a vicious attack. The volunteers are not letting go of the memory of Oreo, the pit bull mix who broke free during a walk outside the Williams Township shelter and mauled a 7-year-old beagle named Penny.
