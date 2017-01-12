Mistrial sought after damaging testimony from Easton murder suspect's ex
One answer Nicole Green gave to a question during her testimony in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend may have jeopardized the entire fairness of the trial. Defense attorney Brian Monahan called for a mistrial Friday afternoon after Green told jurors on the witness stand why their relationship was "off and on" over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan 11
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC