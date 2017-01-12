Mistrial sought after damaging testim...

Mistrial sought after damaging testimony from Easton murder suspect's ex

Friday Jan 13

One answer Nicole Green gave to a question during her testimony in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend may have jeopardized the entire fairness of the trial. Defense attorney Brian Monahan called for a mistrial Friday afternoon after Green told jurors on the witness stand why their relationship was "off and on" over the years.

Easton, PA

