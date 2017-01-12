Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017: What...

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017: What's open, what's closed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was an advocate of nonviolent protest and became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in 1964. During the 1960s, he led the movement to end racial segregation in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan 2 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
Knifes collectors Oct '16 Grit Sharpenson 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC