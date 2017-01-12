Man convicted in elderly woman's death after robbery
A man accused of having scared an elderly woman so much during an eastern Pennsylvania home-invasion robbery that she had a heart attack that night and died two months later has been convicted of second-degree murder. Jurors in Northampton County deliberated for about six hours before convicting 29-year-old Quadir Taylor on most charges Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan 11
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC