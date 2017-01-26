Lawsuit: Boozing nurse tortured speci...

Lawsuit: Boozing nurse tortured special-needs child for years

A federal lawsuit alleges a school nurse abused a 12-year-old blind and mentally challenged Easton child repeatedly over four years. It also alleges school officials knew about the abuse and the nurse's problems with alcohol but failed to intervene.

