Lawsuit: Boozing nurse tortured special-needs child for years
A federal lawsuit alleges a school nurse abused a 12-year-old blind and mentally challenged Easton child repeatedly over four years. It also alleges school officials knew about the abuse and the nurse's problems with alcohol but failed to intervene.
