'I just snapped'; Man testifies to killing friend he claims sexually assaulted him

Monday Jan 30

EASTON, Pa. - A gang member testified Monday that he was ending a four-day drug binge when his friend sexually assaulted him, leading the defendant to tie up the man, kill him and then record videos in which he gloated over the body.

