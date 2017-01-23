How Easton plans to get computer science careers on track
One of Easton Area School District 's computer science teachers has proposed new classes to get young programmers ready for an advanced placement class, to get them ready to move beyond that class and to get them ready for careers in coding. Michael Tanczos pitched the course changes at a school board meeting Tuesday.
