Female 'fugitive of the week' caught by Pa. cops after chase, crash

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: PennLive.com

Nikkole M. Miller, a 27-year-old woman just named 'fugitive of the week,' was spotted by sharp-eyed Pa. police who have been on the look-out for her as she was wanted by police on felony warrants in two counties.

