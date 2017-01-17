Easton woman accused in prostitution ...

Easton woman accused in prostitution business headed to court

Yesterday

Charges against an Easton woman accused of running an online prostitution business out of her South Side apartment were forwarded Tuesday to Northampton County Court. Dressed in a black shirt with an open denim jacket, ripped denim jeans and tall black boots, 43-year-old Jodi Cronce appeared before District Judge Daniel Corpora and gave up her right to a preliminary hearing.

Easton, PA

