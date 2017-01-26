Easton restaurant mixes art into the dining experience

Artist Christopher Granger, who has lived in the Easton area since 2013, uses graffiti in his work and has several pieces on display at Stoke Coal Fire Pizza at 1 Lehns Court on Centre Square in Easton. The restaurant at 1 Lehns Court in Centre Square on Saturday hosted an art show featuring the works of Alaska-born artist Christopher Granger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.