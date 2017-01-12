Easton murder pinned on jealous ex-boyfriend, accomplice
Easton resident Ervin Holton was shot in cold blood simply because he was dating the ex-girlfriend of one of his killers, according to a prosecutor. Attorneys for the defendants, however, say there are no eyewitnesses and there's no DNA evidence linking their clients to the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan 2
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC