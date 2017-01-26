Easton man gets a year in prison for ...

Easton man gets a year in prison for 'the worst type of crime'

But the 35-year-old Easton man did admit he possessed six videos of child pornography . And while he didn't touch any of the children in the videos, he still victimized them, according to Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold.

