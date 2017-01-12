Easton man convicted in elderly woman's death after robbery
A man accused of scaring an elderly woman so much during an eastern Pennsylvania home-invasion robbery that she had a heart attack that night and died two months later has been convicted of second-degree murder. Jurors in Northampton County deliberated for about six hours before convicting Quadir Taylor of the charge Friday night.
