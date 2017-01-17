Easton homeless camp found, to be cle...

Easton homeless camp found, to be cleaned up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: NJ.com

Easton police responding to a complaint Thursday afternoon investigated an illegal homeless camp and began tearing down some of the structures. Tents, trash and human waste littered the city-owned hilltop across from the Safe Harbor Easton homeless shelter in the 500 block of Bushkill Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan 2 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
Knifes collectors Oct '16 Grit Sharpenson 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC