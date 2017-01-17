Easton homeless camp found, to be cleaned up
Easton police responding to a complaint Thursday afternoon investigated an illegal homeless camp and began tearing down some of the structures. Tents, trash and human waste littered the city-owned hilltop across from the Safe Harbor Easton homeless shelter in the 500 block of Bushkill Drive.
