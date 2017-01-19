Easton chef competes tonight for final four on 'Hell's Kitchen'

An Easton chef who is one of five finalists on FOX 's "Hell's Kitchen" will try to move on to the final four in the episode "Playing Your Cards Right" at 8 p.m. today. Heather Williams, a sous chef at Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township who became the first finalist to earn the coveted black jacket last week will go against Heidi Parent of Auburn, Maine; Kimberly-Ann Ryan, who is known by her last name, of Traverse City, Michigan; Paulie Giganti of Brooklyn, New York and Kimberly Roth of Rochester, New York in the culinary competition to win the head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.