Easton chef competes tonight for fina...

Easton chef competes tonight for final four on 'Hell's Kitchen'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

An Easton chef who is one of five finalists on FOX 's "Hell's Kitchen" will try to move on to the final four in the episode "Playing Your Cards Right" at 8 p.m. today. Heather Williams, a sous chef at Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township who became the first finalist to earn the coveted black jacket last week will go against Heidi Parent of Auburn, Maine; Kimberly-Ann Ryan, who is known by her last name, of Traverse City, Michigan; Paulie Giganti of Brooklyn, New York and Kimberly Roth of Rochester, New York in the culinary competition to win the head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan 2 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
Knifes collectors Oct '16 Grit Sharpenson 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC