Easton administrators want consent to seek 4.8 percent tax hike
Easton Area School District 's administrators urged the school board to seek permission from the state to make way for a 4.8 percent tax increase . The district might not ultimately need to raise taxes that high, but they need to ask for exceptions now or will lose that flexibility when it's time to approve the 2017-18 budget, according to Assistant Superintendent Alyssa Emili.
