Easton administrators want consent to...

Easton administrators want consent to seek 4.8 percent tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Easton Area School District 's administrators urged the school board to seek permission from the state to make way for a 4.8 percent tax increase . The district might not ultimately need to raise taxes that high, but they need to ask for exceptions now or will lose that flexibility when it's time to approve the 2017-18 budget, according to Assistant Superintendent Alyssa Emili.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan 2 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
Knifes collectors Oct '16 Grit Sharpenson 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC