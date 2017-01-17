Deny Chrin landfill expansion, Williams Township residents urge DEP
Williams Township residents opposed to the expansion of Chrin Brothers Sanitary Landfill aired fears Tuesday night that the plan would lower property values, worsen odors in the area and harm the environment. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing at Wilson Area High School as it reviews Chrin's application to increase the landfill's disposal area by about 45 percent.
