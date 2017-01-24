Country singer Trace Adkins returning to Easton's State Theatre
Country music singer Trace Adkin, who has sold more than 10 million albums and 11 Top 10 singles, four of which went to No. 1, will return to Easton's State Theatre, it was just announced.
