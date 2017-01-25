Beloved Musical ANNIE to Return to the State Theatre Next Month
The U.S. National Tour of ANNIE, now in its third smash year, will return to the State Theatre in Easton on Friday, February 24. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin for the 19th time, this production of ANNIE is a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original. Tickets are $65 & $59 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org .
