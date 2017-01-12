5 years later, trial begins for man a...

5 years later, trial begins for man accused of killing 76-year-old

Tuesday Jan 10

Three people who participated in the robbery that allegedly killed a 76-year-old Wilson Borough woman have been brought to justice . Quadir Taylor was among the group who plotted to rob the elderly Carrie Smith five years ago, according to Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Fuentes Mulqueen.

