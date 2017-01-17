2 men convicted in 2012 slaying of...

2 men convicted in 2012 slaying of...

Two men have been convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania disc jockey more than four years ago. Jurors in Northampton County deliberated for two days before convicting 36-year-old Patrick Hughes, of Easton, and 37-year-old Omar Robinson, of Palmer Township, on Friday.

