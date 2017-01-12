$1.5M asking price for this West Ward Easton plot
Several years ago, a developer bought properties in the 600 block of Northampton Street in Easton with hopes of creating a high-rise apartment building with a grocery store on the first floor and a parking garage on the second. Realtor Dennis Lieb , who represents Brooklyn developer Ari Schwartz, said the city helped Downtown developments get grants but didn't help with Schwartz's project at the western edge of the West Ward.
