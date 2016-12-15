R&R Provision Company is recalling 23,040 pounds of breaded veal
R&R Provision Company Inc., in Easton, Pa. is recalling approximately 23,040 pounds of breaded veal products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
