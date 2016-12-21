Potent batch of heroin kills 2 in Easton, sickens a 3rd person
According to U.S. government data released Dec. 8, 2016, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 50,000 in 2015, the highest mark in at least 15 years. (AP photo The probe has been underway since the first overdose on Sunday, Gerould said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
|What's with these lines? Ice cream
|Sep '16
|John M
|1
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Jun '16
|Known her forever
|21
|Sen. Casey calls for passage of water legislation (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC