Panto to Trump: Make your clothes at ...

Panto to Trump: Make your clothes at Majestic in Palmer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: NJ.com

Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said he was bored the other day so he posted on Facebook that President-elect Donald Trump should move his clothing manufacturing business to the VF-Majestic factory in Palmer Township . Panto reinforced that he is willing to work with Trump on issues important to Easton, but then suggested something the president-elect could do for an Easton suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
Knifes collectors Oct '16 Grit Sharpenson 1
News What's with these lines? Ice cream Sep '16 John M 1
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Jun '16 Known her forever 21
News Sen. Casey calls for passage of water legislation (Apr '16) Apr '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC