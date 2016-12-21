Panto to Trump: Make your clothes at Majestic in Palmer

Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said he was bored the other day so he posted on Facebook that President-elect Donald Trump should move his clothing manufacturing business to the VF-Majestic factory in Palmer Township . Panto reinforced that he is willing to work with Trump on issues important to Easton, but then suggested something the president-elect could do for an Easton suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.