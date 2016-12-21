Mom who walked 26 miles in frozen wilderness to save stranded family speaks out
As Karen Klein walked 26 miles in frozen wilderness in an attempt to get help for her stranded family, one thought kept her alive. "I can't leave my son without a mom,'' she told NBC's Steve Patterson from her hospital bed.
