Lehigh Valley spree killer indicted in 4 N.J. slayings
Todd West, who admitted two months ago to killing three people at random in a July 2015 shooting spree in the Lehigh Valley, was indicted Thursday for gunning down four people in New Jersey, authorities announced. West, 24, of Elizabeth, N.J., was sentenced in October in Lehigh County Court to three consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to killing Kory Ketrow, 22, in Easton, and Trevor Gray, 22, and Francine Ramos, 32, in Allentown.
