Interviewing critic David Hajdu: Phillipsburg native uses experiences ...

In the introduction to his new book "Love For Sale: Pop Music in America," music writer David Hajdu traces the beginning of his musical awareness back to the jukebox in the chrome-clad Gateway Diner where his mother worked on Route 22 in his hometown of Phillipsburg. Angie Hajdu persuaded the company representative who maintained the jukebox to let her have its worn-out 45 rpm discs from it, which she brought home for her son to play and study endlessly.

