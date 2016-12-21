Have you seen person of interest in parking garage robbery?
Easton police say this man is a person of interest in a robbery Dec. 11, 2016, at the parking garage in the 100 block of South Third Street in Easton. Easton police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the Dec. 11 robbery in the city parking garage at 123 S. Third St. Anybody recognizing the pictured man, who has facial hair and is likely of Central or South American descent, is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the department's tip line at 610-250-6635.
