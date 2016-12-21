Fugitive chucks apple at police, gets...

Fugitive chucks apple at police, gets Tased, cops say

A fugitive wanted in three counties fled a traffic stop last month in Wilson Borough , tossing an apple toward a borough police car as he tried to get away, according to court records. When 47-year-old Gerald T. Bennett reached toward his pocket after being ordered to stop running, borough police officer Dan Dieter shocked him with a Taser.

