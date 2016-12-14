Craig Thatcher Band & Friends to Bring Eric Clapton Retrospective to the State Theatre
The music of guitarist Eric Clapton is well-known throughout the world, as Clapton has been in the entertainment spotlight for over 50 years. He has been known to "re-invent" himself from time-to-time, yet his tone, heartfelt playing and sense of style have remained constant, whether playing blues, rock, reggae, acoustic and even standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
|Knifes collectors
|Oct '16
|Grit Sharpenson
|1
|What's with these lines? Ice cream
|Sep '16
|John M
|1
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Jun '16
|Known her forever
|21
|Sen. Casey calls for passage of water legislation (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC